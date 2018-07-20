New style? Count us out for this one.

For $35 at Cassie's Corner you can get a pair of pants that wraps around your entire body.

A post announced the new arrival, sending Facebook into a frenzy.

We checked the company's website to see what the unique style was categorized under, but did not have any luck finding it.

The pink jump suit item was posted on July 18 and has over 10,000 shares.

The comments section is the best part about the post.

"What in the table cloth, sheets, umbrella, parachute, flying carpet, drapery curtains, car cover, shower curtain, Mc Hammer, Palazzo jumpsuit, Triple xxx maternity, Flying Nun, Kumbya my Lord, He Got the Whole world in his hands type of clothing *!%^ is this?," one person wrote.

"The 1970s called They want their...wait...no, they said never mind."

"I made the mistake of reading this while brushing my teeth!"

To view more clothing options if you dare, click here.

