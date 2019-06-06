Newly installed lightning protection system up and running in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The system is designed to alert residents and visitors on and near the beach that lightning is imminent in the area. Sirens are installed at the beach at Sixth and 16th Streets, and at Adele Grage Cultural Center.

Manufactured and sold by Thor Guard, the lightning prediction system is designed to alert residents through a loud horn before lightning happens.

Based on static buildup in the atmosphere, which Thor Guard measures, when the voltage or charge levels begin to neutralize, the system alerts residents when a lightning strike is predicted within 2.5 miles – typically 10 to 15 minutes before it happens.

The system initially sends out a 15-second horn blast. A bright strobe light that can be seen in daylight also is activated and continue flashing during the alert.

The initial installation cost the city $26,275. It will take an additional $725 to maintain the system each year.

The primary coverage area is the area along and near the beach. It is anticipated that the system will be expanded westward, perhaps in the upcoming 2019-20 fiscal year, to cover Russell Park.

Meanwhile, please note that Atlantic Beach Country Club also recently installed a lightning prediction system; our systems complement each other.​

