Newly released videos show moments after family dog killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New video recorded on body camera from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show the moments immediately after an officer shot and killed a Westside family dog in December.

The video may be hard for some to watch and listen to. It captures the homeowner's emotional sons when they see what has happened to their dog named Prophet.

“Oh my, he shot Prophet. Oh my god,” cried the boys when they see their dog lying on the ground. “Why would you shoot him? Sir. Please, why?” asked one of the boys.

According to the original report, the officer was responding to a home on Maple Street after its burglary alarm was accidentally triggered by children in the house. In the report the officer said the dog approached him in a threatening manner.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family's dog shot by JSO officer investigating alarm, report states

“I was coming around, he was between here, and he came at me,” the officer said in the video.

The boys then question the officer, asking why he was there. From there, the boys call their father, Matt Long on the phone.

“Yeah, who is the cop that shot my dog. I want to know who he is. I want his name and I got a sergeant that’s on his way there right now that’s in my family,” Long said.

You can hear in the video how upset he is over the deadly shooting.

Long: So why don’t you use mace? What’s the problem?

Officer: Every circumstance is different.

Long: That dog is 12 years old. You killed him right before Christmas in front of my kids. You know I’ve been calling you guys for years about those meth-heads across the street. Dealing, shooting guns- nobody comes over.

The Sheriff's Office has said the officer was justified in opening fire, saying the dog came at him and left him no choice.

Immediately after the shooting, the family hired an attorney.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.