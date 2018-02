JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax crime and safety analyst Gil Smith was arrested Thursday night on a charge of soliciting for prostitution.

Smith was booked into the Duval County jail about 7:20 p.m., according to the jail website.

When asked for comment, WJXT Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis said, “We don’t publicly discuss station personnel matters.”



