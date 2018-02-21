News

News4Jax nominated for 13 Florida AP broadcast awards

Follows up 10 awards won in 2017

By News4Jax.com Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax was nominated for 13 Florida Associated Press Broadcasters awards.

Among the nominations:

  • Feature | Hard News: Melanie Lawson and Jodi Mohrmann "Thinking of Suicide"
  • Feature | Cultural/Historical: "Hometown Boys: A Southern Rock Tragedy"
  • General Assignment | Long Format: Jim Piggott "Body Cam Video" and Jennifer Waugh and Travis Anthony "The Hunt for a Fugitive"
  • Breaking News | Long Format: Crystal Moyer "Rescue During Hurricane Irma"
  • Public Affairs/Documentary/TV Magazine: Staci Spanos "A Disaster Named Matthew"
  • Weather Reporting: Vic Micolucci and Chris O'Rourke "Crisis in Puerto Rico"
  • Sports Feature: Kent Justice and Jodi Mohrmann "Jumbo Shrimp" and Jodi Mohrmann and Sam Kouvaris "Jacksonville's Hole in One"
  • Breaking Sports News: Lynnsey Gardner and Jodi Mohrmann "Privileged?"
  • Website/Digital: News4Jax.com
  • News Anchor or Anchor Team: Jennifer Waugh

News4Jax won 10 Florida AP broadcast awards last year

 

