News4Jax nominated for 13 Florida AP broadcast awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax was nominated for 13 Florida Associated Press Broadcasters awards.
Among the nominations:
- Feature | Hard News: Melanie Lawson and Jodi Mohrmann "Thinking of Suicide"
- Feature | Cultural/Historical: "Hometown Boys: A Southern Rock Tragedy"
- General Assignment | Long Format: Jim Piggott "Body Cam Video" and Jennifer Waugh and Travis Anthony "The Hunt for a Fugitive"
- Breaking News | Long Format: Crystal Moyer "Rescue During Hurricane Irma"
- Public Affairs/Documentary/TV Magazine: Staci Spanos "A Disaster Named Matthew"
- Weather Reporting: Vic Micolucci and Chris O'Rourke "Crisis in Puerto Rico"
- Sports Feature: Kent Justice and Jodi Mohrmann "Jumbo Shrimp" and Jodi Mohrmann and Sam Kouvaris "Jacksonville's Hole in One"
- Breaking Sports News: Lynnsey Gardner and Jodi Mohrmann "Privileged?"
- Website/Digital: News4Jax.com
- News Anchor or Anchor Team: Jennifer Waugh
News4Jax won 10 Florida AP broadcast awards last year
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.