News4Jax nominated for 7 Suncoast Emmys

Seven News4Jax projects have been nominated for Emmy awards, the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

The Suncoast Emmy Awards honor the best television produced in the state of Florida, along with southern Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and in Puerto Rico.

The nominees for 2018 include the following entries:

Council Members Indicted (evening newscast/medium market)

Hurricane Irma (breaking news)

Lady Justice (serious feature)

Buyer Beware (business/consumer news)

Military Crash Debris (Health/science news)

Secret Service (Health/science news)

Hometown Boys: A Southern Rock Tragedy (nostalgia program)

The awards will be presented in December.

