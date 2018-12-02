News4Jax wins 3 Suncoast Emmys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax won the historical/cultural Emmy Award for a story that aired last year about debris from a plane crash that had washed ashore 59 years later. As Anchor Tarik Minor reported, rough surf after Hurricanes Irma and Maria is credited with unearthing pieces from the Canadian fighter jet that went down off the coast of Mayport.

News4Jax also took home the gold statue for a story about Jacksonville-based southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Anchor Tom Wills reported on the only band member to survive the 1977 plane crash who is still touring and keeping the group's memory and music alive.

News4Jax was also victorious in the serious feature category. Anchor Jennifer Waugh took us behind-the-scene of a local mother who became a bondsman years ago with a goal to help people.

Seven News4Jax projects were nominated for Emmy awards, the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced.

The Suncoast Emmy Awards honor the best television produced in the state of Florida, along with southern Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and in Puerto Rico.

The News4Jax nominees for 2018 include the following entries:

Council Members Indicted (evening newscast/medium market)

Hurricane Irma (breaking news)

Lady Justice (serious feature)

Buyer Beware (business/consumer news)

Military Crash Debris (historic/cultural)

Secret Service (historic/cultural)

Hometown Boys: A Southern Rock Tragedy (nostalgia program)

