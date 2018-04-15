News4JAX wins big at 2018 AP Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. - Journalists from across the state gathered in Central Florida for the annual Associated Press awards ceremony. News4JAX was up for several awards. Longtime anchor Tom Wills was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Crystal Moyer won her first AP award for Breaking News Coverage during Hurricane Irma.

Jen Waugh and photographer Travis Anthony won first place in the General Assignment Long Format category for "The Hunt for a Fugitive." Second place went to Jim Piggot for "Body Cam Video."

Melanie Lawson and I-Team Executive Producer Jodi Mohrmann won second place in Feature Hard News for "Thinking of Suicide."

Tom Wills won the Feature: Cultural/Historical category for "Hometown Boys: A Southern Rock Tragedy." He also won the Legacy Award, which is given to those who have contributed 25 years of service to journalism, as well as demonstrated diverse talents and skills. Tom has shared his talents for 42 years with viewers and listeners in the Jacksonville market.

