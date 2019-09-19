Next phase of Florida's texting and driving law goes into effect soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In less than two weeks, all school and active-work zones will be hands-free. It's the second phase of a distracted driving law passed earlier this year.

On July 1, texting while driving became a primary offense in Florida. That means, troopers can stop drivers for texting and driving.

Unless it's a dangerous driving situation, Florida Highway Patrol said they are issuing warnings to drivers texting behind the wheel to educate them about the law through the end of this year.

Between July 1st and September 17th, FHP says they've issued 438 warnings and from July 1st to September 11th, 542 citations have been issued statewide by all law enforcement agencies.

The penalty for a first offense texting while driving is a $30 fine and zero points on your drivers license.

Starting October 1, all school zones, school crossings and active construction zones will be completely hands-free. The penalty is a $60 fine and 3 points on your drivers license. From October 1 through December 31, 2019, Troopers will be issuing warnings for drivers using their phone in a school or active work zone. Starting January 1, 2020, drivers may be issued a citation.

