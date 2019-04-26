NFL Draft "ruining bachelorette parties" in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - This has to be the best angle on the 2019 NFL Draft so far.

FOX17 Nashville reporter Kathleen Jacob found that the Draft was "ruining bachelorette parties" for those who had no idea it was in town.

“The @NFL caused all the bars to shut down in Nashville so all the plans that I made months ago for my best friends bachelorette party are now canceled due to the draft this weekend,” one disgruntled maid of honor wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you @NFL for ruining the bachelorette party I’ve been planning for months,” she continued.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. estimates about 200,000 people packed into downtown Nashville for the NFL Draft on Thursday, WCPO reports.

Despite all of the craziness, they still plan on having a good time, Fox 17 reports.

“We’re gonna make the best of it. It is what it is,” Bride Savannah said.

I’ll tell you who’s not happy about the NFL Draft in Nashville... People who planned their bachelorette parties with no idea this was happening! @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/dd3VnbRkIl — Kathleen Jacob FOX17 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 25, 2019

Others who also made the same mistake spoke up on Thursday.

Only we would accidentally plan my bachelorette party on the same weekend/location as the NFL draft 😂 — Abby Chicka (@abbychicka) April 25, 2019

