NFL washout gets jail time in deadly Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Atlanta-area man and former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end was sentenced to jail time Friday for his role in a crash that killed a truck driver.

Julius Earl Williams, 31, received 90 days in jail after a jury convicted him of reckless driving in lieu of the vehicular homicide charge he originally faced.

Williams, a one-time NFL player, stood trial last month in the case of the deadly crash on Interstate 10 three years ago that killed Louis Parada.

Troopers said Williams was traveling from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Jacksonville for a Nov. 19, 2015, Jaguars game when the crash occurred.

Williams was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry seen speeding and weaving down the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Chaffee about 7 p.m. when it cut off a semi-truck driven by Parada.

The vehicles made contact and the semi-truck struck a guardrail when it swerved to avoid the smaller vehicle. The truck then jackknifed and overturned. Ejected from the cab, Parada did not survive.

Williams saw action in one game for the Jaguars after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2009, according to Pro Football Reference. He was released following the season.

