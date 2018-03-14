No. 1 suspect? Police seeking woman they say urinated in driveway of home she burgled

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman they say smashed a window, stole power tools, a laptop computer, an iPad and checks, and urinated in the victims' driveway.

Video surveillance showed a vehicle backed into the driveway on River Edge Place at 9:16 a.m. on March 6. The woman got out of the vehicle and urinated in the driveway. The video shows the woman walk back and forth from the house to the vehicle multiple times, leaving at 9:34 a.m.

JSO is asking for anyone with information about the burglary suspect to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.