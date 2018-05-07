No injuries in accident on train tracks in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car struck a van at the intersection of McDuff Avenue and Post Street and pushed on to train tracks just as an Amtrak train was approaching. The driver got out before the train clipped the car.

No injuries were reported, but the intersection was closed while the accident was cleared.

The train pulled away about 7:50 a.m. and the car with damage to the driver's side and a van with front-end damage were being towed. The roads reopened shortly about 8:10 a.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the driver of the car was looking at the wrong light and failed to yeild to the van.

