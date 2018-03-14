No one hurt after fire rips through Southside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Southside home was severely damaged by a Wednesday morning fire, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

News4Jax has learned no one was hurt, but a small dog died in the fire.

"It's horrible. I've lived on this road since I was six-years-old. To see the house up in flames like that, so closed to my house where my kids are sleeping, it's crazy," expresses Kristan Szalma.

Another neighbor tells News4Jax photographer Chris Shriver, she was concerned there wasn't enough room for the fire trucks to get through. That's because it's a narrow street with low-hanging trees.

"The scary part is we didn't even hear the ambulances. We didn't smell the fire. We were still sleeping in our bed and didn't even know anything was going on," recalls Kayla Duke.

She adds, there wasn't a nearby fire hydrant and crews had to bring in water.

Crews left the scene two-and-a-half hours after receiving the initial call.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to officials.

