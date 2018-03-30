No plans to remove centuries-old hull from Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Two days after a shipwreck washed ashore on Ponte Vedra Beach, archeologists continue to research a hull that may date back to the 18th century.

No plans to remove the hull have been announced after heavy equipment got stuck when crews tried to move it Thursday.

On Saturday, a laser scanner will be brought up from the University of South Florida. It'll give researchers a chance to view what the ship may have looked like in 3D.

The shipwreck has attracted people from all over and of all ages to the shoreline, including an 8-year-old boy.

"It's really exciting to learn about it and look at it," Tazzo Reep, who lives nearby, said.

RARE SIGHT: Images of shipwreck on Ponte Vedra Beach

Archeologists from the Lighthouse Museum are continuing to document the shipwreck and will put it to scale on a drawing board. Some researchers have never seen anything like it.

"This is awesome. I've only been in the field for a few years," Allyson Ropp, one of the archeologists, said. "Never had this much structure. Being underwater, you can't see much of anything. So to have this is really exciting."

Crews may make a second attempt to move the hull further away from the ocean. The information archeologists have been gathering will serve as a backup in case the shipwreck is swept away.

