No spiked drinks: UNF's idea to keep students safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Officials at the University of North Florida hope a small card will help students stay safe at parties.

The card, which fits in the palm of your hand, can tell whether someone's drink has been spiked. The idea is part of UNF's "What's in Your Glass" program, which started in November.

Students think it's a great idea.

"At the end of the day, like, everybody is trying to find a resource to make sure that if people do drink that they are doing it safely," said Gustavo Ascanio, a UNF senior.

To check a drink, students simply put a drop of the liquid on a white circle. If the circle turns blue, the drink is drugged.

Maria Bermudez of the UNF student body says more attempted rapes are happening due to someone's drink being spiked. She said it's a great way to fight the issue.

"I think it's a big problem nationally, and it's something that I hadn't really seen be addressed," Bermudez said.

The student government has 2,000 cards it will pass out to any student who requests to have one.

