NOAA offering reward after pregnant dolphin shot and killed

WAVELAND, MS - A reward of $6,500 is being offered after someone shot and killed a pregnant bottlenose dolphin.

The dolphin was found on a beach in Waveland, Mississippi, on April 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a small caliber bullet lodged in her lung.

Do to the wound, the dolphin and unborn calf died.

If you have any details about this incident call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964. One may also call the Slidell Enforcement Field Office at (985) 643-6232.

