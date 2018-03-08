Nocatee home raided by FBI agents

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - One person was arrested during a raid Thursday morning at a home in Nocatee, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Neighbors told News4Jax there were between 10 and 20 agents at the home early in the morning, and several cars were surrounding the home at the corner of Merroway and Silverthorn Lanes.

A woman and three children were seen entering the home shortly before noontime. The woman did not speak to reporter Jenese Harris.

The person arrested will make an appearance Thursday. The reason for the raid has not been determined.

