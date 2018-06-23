North Florida leads state in growth of Hispanic population

ORLANDO, Fla. - North Florida counties led the state in the growth rate of Florida's Hispanic population last year. But traditional bastions in South Florida and central Florida led in pure numbers.



Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau offer a snapshot of how Florida's Hispanic population changed from July 2016 to July 2017. They don't reflect the wave of Puerto Ricans moving to Florida after Hurricane Maria struck the island two months later.



Tiny Madison County along the Georgia border had the highest growth rate this time, at more than 11 percent, followed by Nassau County, north of Jacksonville. St. Johns County near Jacksonville has the largest Hispanic growth rate this decade, jumping by two-thirds.



Miami-Dade and Broward counties had the greatest Hispanic growth in pure numbers last year.



