JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Red Cross will help two people were needing a place to stay after their Northside home burned early Saturday morning.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue knocked down the fire at the home on West 39th and Silver Streets.

The residents were not home at the time.

A JFRD district chief said the fire may be suspicious and the fire marshal was called to determine the cause.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.