Norwegian Cruise Line is doing away with towel animals.

The cruise line says it is cutting back on its room stewards' practice for folding towels into animals every day. If a guest wants one, they will now have to request it.

The company says this is in an effort to conserve resources. This will cut back on the volume of laundry loads the ship has.

Many of the guests don't use the towel animals, but they still must be washed daily.

