Amelia Island, FLA. - The Omni Amelia Island Plantation is looking to fill dozens of open positions.

Officials with the resort say they have openings in; food & beverage, recreation, revenue and sales, leadership roles.

The positions offer benefits, relocation assistance and opportunities for growth according to a news release.

To learn more about these openings or to apply click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.