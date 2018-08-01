Sheriff: Florida 'stand your ground' case being investigated

A Florida sheriff says the case of a white man who shot an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute is still under investigation and will be sent to the state attorney.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri acknowledged during a Tuesday news conference that the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton has grabbed national attention and intensified the debate about Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Gualtieri defended his decision not to arrest Michael Drejka, who shot McGlockton in an argument over a parking spot July 19. Drejka said he was defending himself against McGlockton and said he was in fear for his life.

The National Rifle Association says the sheriff doesn't deserve criticism for not yet filing charges.

Under the "stand your ground" law, people can use deadly force if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm and have no obligation to retreat.

Opponents predicted chaos in the streets when "stand your ground" was debated in 2005.

"This bill creates a wild, wild west out there," Rep. Eleanor Sobel said in March 2005.

The sponsor fought back.

"I shouldn't have a duty to retreat. That's a good way to get shot in the back," Rep. Dennis Baxley, who was the House sponsor of "stand your ground," said in March 2005.

The Florida Senate voted unanimously, 39-0, for "stand your ground" in 2005. The House vote was 94-20. Both votes were bipartisan.

The NRA's Marion Hammer was standing next to former Gov. Jeb Bush when he signed "stand your ground" into law in 2015.

"I think it will help us to see lower crime rates, protect people's rights," Bush said in April 2005. He said the measure was "a bill for the people."

Hammer knows the law as well as anyone and said Gualtieri shouldn't be criticized for not arresting anyone in the case.

"If it's a complicated case, it's going to take longer," Hammer said.

Hammer said the public doesn't know what the sheriff knows.

"We don't know how many witnesses" there were to the shooting, Hammer said. "We don't know what the guy who attacked the guy on the ground said to him."

Hammer also clarified what was perceived by many as criticism of the sheriff. Hammer said she was only speaking to what the law says, not the sheriff himself.

