Officer Sean Tuder killed with gun stolen from unlocked vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. - The gun that a wanted fugitive used to shoot and kill Officer Sean Tuder on Sunday was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said the gun was stolen just a few days before Tuter was killed.

It was Tuder's day off and he was out of uniform and not wearing a bulletproof vest when he responded to a tip of 19-year-old Marco Perez's whereabouts. Police said Tuder's unit had been looking for Perez for two weeks on a warrant on federal gun charges and was a suspect in 18 car burglaries. He was also a suspect in a robbery at a vape store.

Mobile police will park Tuder’s patrol car parked in front of police headquarters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday so the public may leave flowers and prayer cards.

Tuder's widow posted the arrangements for his funeral on Facebook, inviting the public to "come give me a hug and say goodbye to our hero."

Visitation will be open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Dauphin Way Baptist in Mobile.

Tuder's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a graveside service, burial and reception at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mobile.

Tuder was the fifth police officer in the United States to be gunned down in the line of duty in the first 20 days of 2019.

