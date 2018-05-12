Officials: Fire erupts at JEA substation in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Fire Rescue officials say a fire broke out at a JEA substation on Shaw Street in Orange Park around 4:20 Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses in the area say they heard a loud explosion while driving on U.S. 17.

According to Fire Rescue officials there are no reports of injuries.

Electricity outages were reported in the area. The JEA website showed 2,200 power outages when the fire was first reported. All the power was restored just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

