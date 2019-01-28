Officials to discuss condition of Duval County school buildings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools will host several meetings over the next few weeks to talk about the conditions of some of the district’s schools and facilities.

In December, News4Jax focused on seven public school buildings in Duval County that were put in "very poor" or "replacement" categories, and nearly 50 others are considered "poor."

Those results and more from a district study will be presented to parents at community meetings, each at a different school in the county. School officials will provide an overview of the district’s school buildings and its plan to move forward with improvements and/or replacements.

The meetings begin this Thursday and run through the end of February:

Community meeting schedule

Loretto Elementary Jan. 31 3900 Loretto Road Paxon School for Advanced Studies Feb. 7 3239 Norman E. Thagard Blvd. Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Feb. 11 2445 San Diego Road Alimacani Elementary Feb. 12 2051 San Pablo Road S. Ed White High School Feb. 25 1700 Old Middleburg Road Andrew Jackson High School Feb. 27 3816 N. Main Street Terry Parker High School Feb. 28 7301 Parker School Road



All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.