Ohio man flew to Palm Beach County to smoke marijuana with Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An Ohio man told deputies he flew to Palm Beach County to smoke marijuana with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, according to an arrest report.

Tyler Marrone, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested April 20 -- affectionately known as "420" by the pot-smoking community -- at Palm Beach International Airport.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Marrone was flagged by the U.S. Secret Service for comments he made about Trump.

Upon Marrone's arrival at Palm Beach International Airport, deputies questioned him and conducted a mental health assessment.

According to Deputy Kathleen Zeranski's report, Marrone came to South Florida with the intention of meeting Trump and "smoking a joint with him at Mar-a-Lago." Zeranski said Marrone also wanted to have a sit-down meeting with the president.

Marrone told Zeranski he found a credit card and "thought it was a gift from God, so I bought myself a plane ticket to Florida to go see the president."

Zeranski wrote that Marrone "had full intentions of driving to Mar-a-Lago and walking onto the property" to speak directly with the president about the voices he hears in his head and coming from his basement.

Marrone's mother said her son suffers from depression and paranoia and quit taking his psychiatric medication. She said he has twice tried to commit suicide.

According to the report, Marrone was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, telling deputies he had "self-prescribed Adderall in his bag." He was arrested on a drug possession.

Zeranski wrote that Marrone met the criteria for involuntary hospitalization under Florida's Baker Act law.

