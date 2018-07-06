Ohio mom asked to leave pool for breastfeeding baby

CINCINNATI, Ohio - A breast-feeding mother in Ohio never imagined she'd be kicked out of a community pool for doing something perfectly legal.

Cimarra Pierman was breast-feeding her son when she said a lifeguard approached her and asked her to leave.

"Then that's when all of a sudden that's when it became a spectacle, like, why are you feeding your child?," Cimarra Pierman said.

Pierman said she was protected by Ohio law, but the lifeguard said she was breaking pool rules.

"It's 90 degrees outside. This is the only way he gets any nutrition, any liquid all day," Pierman said.

Pierman said the lifeguard called a manager and discovered he was wrong about the policy -- but it was too late.

Pierman had already packed up her things to leave.

"But I still feel awkward because he had the entire pool, all the staff looking at me and then it makes it look like I'm causing a scene when I'm doing something normal," Pierman said.

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission said they follow Ohio state law, and the situation with Pierman was a misunderstanding.

But the commission also acknowledged it hasn't trained employees about the law because a situation hasn't come up until now.

"I definitely feel like they should be getting trained on it. I mean the guy was very confident."

Cincinnati Public Pools says they have decided to add a new policy to clarify the laws surrounding breast-feeding.

CNN / WCPO