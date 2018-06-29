Ohio neighbor calls police on 12-year-old boy mowing lawn

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio 12-year-old boy was cutting grass for one of his customers when a neighbor called 911.

Reginald fields has a new business he calls "Mr. Reggie's lawn cutting service."

"I'm having fun at the same time I'm cutting," Reginald Fields said.

Everything was going great until an accident happened.

Fields was mowing customer Lucille Holt's lawn when officers arrived at her home. A neighbor had apparently called to complain because the boy accidentally cut grass on a small section of their lawn, which is connected to Holt's property.

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it!," Fields said.

Yes, called police on children. Cutting grass. Reggie said he was discouraged for a minute.

"I was like, that's a shame. I didn't know!"

A post Lucille put on Facebook about what happened ended up with thousands of views, hundreds of shares.

Now, Mr. Reggie is now getting a lot of support for his new business from people seeing this and wanting to make sure he's never discouraged again.

"People are inboxing me like how can I get in touch with this children, where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut their grass," Lucille Holt said.

His lesson learned? No matter what life throws at you, just keep pushing... Just keep moving.

The young entrepreneur is hoping to save money and buy some new equipment.



WEWS/CNN