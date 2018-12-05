News

Ohio woman accused of dumping hot grease on victim during argument

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

61-year-old Charlene Thompson

CINCINNATI, OH - An Ohio woman was arrested and is facing a felonious assault charge after she poured hot grease on a woman during an argument, authorities say. 

Charlene Thompson, 61, was arrested on Sunday. She reportedly dumped hot grease on a woman, burning her arms and back, police said. 

WXIX reports her arraignment is set for Wednesday. 

