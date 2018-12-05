Ohio woman accused of dumping hot grease on victim during argument

CINCINNATI, OH - An Ohio woman was arrested and is facing a felonious assault charge after she poured hot grease on a woman during an argument, authorities say.

Charlene Thompson, 61, was arrested on Sunday. She reportedly dumped hot grease on a woman, burning her arms and back, police said.

61-year-old Charlene Thompson was embroiled in an argument and dumped hot grease on the victim according to police. The victim has severe burns on her back and arms according to court records. She's charged with felonious assault. Thompson to be arraigned Wednesday @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JFzEWC6JpU — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) December 4, 2018

WXIX reports her arraignment is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.