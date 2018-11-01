On the ballot: Duval Soil & Water Conservation District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A number of familiar names and offices are on the 2018 midterm election ballot, however, what is likely not so familiar is the job of the Duval Soil & Water Conservation District and the candidates vying to fill seats on the board.

Here are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions to help you before you go to the voting booth.

What is the Duval Soil & Water Conservation District? Created some 65 years ago, the district was formed by concerned citizens and later implemented by the state Legislature. The district's job is to provide assistance, guidance and education to the public in implementing land and water resource protection practices.

