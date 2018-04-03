One-armed high school baseball catcher is inspiring people across the US

A teenage baseball player in Tennessee is getting a lot of attention after a video of him on Twitter went viral recently.

The reason? 15-year-old Luke Terry is playing the game with his left arm only... Because his right arm was amputated when he was a baby.

This is absolutely amazing. This is my buddy’s son up to bat but please watch the catcher. Let’s make this guy known! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/M6goz7VYa1 — Tony Austin ⚾™ (@TonyAustin_10) April 1, 2018



The video has caught the attention of major league legends including Chipper Jones and Deion Sanders.

Eighth grader Luke Terry is one of the top players for Cornersville Middle School despite having only one arm, ESPN reports.

“I don’t even think about it,” Terry told The Tennessean about playing with one arm. “Fans tell me, ‘You’re an inspiration.’ They want me to go a long ways.” Terry doesn’t let his disability affect his personal life. He enjoying hunting, playing video games and working on his family’s farm.

