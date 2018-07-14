One dead at Jacksonville University following an early morning crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - An early morning crash left a women dead on Jacksonville University's campus after a car drove into a building, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

An off duty officer found a vehicle crashed into a building and two people were trapped inside. The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was driving west on Merrill Road at a "high rate of speed," and it did not stop at the gate. It drove through the campus, crashing into a building.

JFRD was able to get the passenger, a man, out of the vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. He is recovering at a local hospital.

Traffic Homicide is now investigating the crash.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.