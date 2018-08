JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says Eugene Miller, 20, Fleming Island, died in a single-car crash on I-295 southbound near Collins Road.

FHP says Miller veered off the road around 5:45 a.m. He traveled between the guardrails and hit a sign support pole.

FHP says Miller died at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.