One of Delta's first flight attendants dies at age 103

A celebrated figure in the Delta community has died at 103 years old.

Sybil Peacock Harmon was part of Delta Airlines' first-ever class of flight attendants.

She started working with the airline in 1940 when she was 24 years old.

According to her obituary, at the time, Delta required all flight attendants, or stewardesses as they were called, to also be nurses.

She left Delta three years later in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corps as a nurse during World War Two.

Peacock called flying on planes "special" and said she loved it because she got to see the world.

Her husband was a Delta sales executive, and their daughter worked as a Delta flight attendant for 35 years.

She died Monday, October 14.

