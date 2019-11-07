One person injured in shooting near Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot on West 17th Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday that officers say could be connected to another nearby shooting.

Just before arriving, officers learned that injured person was already at a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives combed the scene, and said more than 30 bullets hit cars and buildings lining the street.

Wednesday JSO was also investigating another scene just a few blocks away, at Susan Badger Circle where a vehicle had a tire and window blown out from potential gunfire.

In a briefing, officers said the two scenes could potentially be connected.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org



