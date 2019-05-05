One person injured in Westside shooting, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night, after being shot in Jacksaonville's Westside near the Herlong neighborhood, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 8600 block of Julie Marie Cir. around 9:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting. Deputies say once they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aggravated battery detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will bring you more details once we learn more about this incident.

