OneBlood asking for O-negative donations in wake of South Florida shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, OneBlood is asking for blood donations, especially of one blood type.

O-negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients. That's the blood type that is needed most because it is only present in a very small percentage of the population.

For perspective, following the Pulse Nightclub shooting, OneBlood said it received 28,000 pints of blood, equivalent to 10,000 more than the agency's average weekly volume

For people who want to donate blood before heading into work today, the following locations open at 7 a.m.:

5209 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville (904) 778-1507

1927 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach (904) 241-9963

Here is a list of other donations centers by county.

Generally healthy people can donate blood, if they're at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. For individuals wishing to make a blood donation, OneBlood spokesman Pat Michaels said that donors should eat and drink plenty of liquids before donating. Michaels said that OneBlood tweeted that they responded to the crisis shortly after the shooting and that the need has been met in Broward County.

OneBlood responded immediately to the shooting at #MarjoryStonemanDouglas High School by rushing blood to area hospitals. The immediate blood needs have been met. There is a need to replenish the O neg blood supply. O neg donors can find locations here. https://t.co/4bf6azJKVk pic.twitter.com/kWcRaP1ooj — OneBlood (@my1blood) February 15, 2018

