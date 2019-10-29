Opening statements begin in trial for man charged in shooting death of teen

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Bryan Goggins and photo of Tamia Sanders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opening arguments are being presented Tuesday in the murder trial of Bryan Goggins.

A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Goggins, who is charged in the 2016 shooting death of 14-year-old Tamia Sanders.

She was not the intended target when prosecutors said Goggins shot up a party in Brentwood in August 2016. Goggins was taken into custody at Tallahassee apartment complex during a standoff with U.S. Marshals about six weeks later.

Goggins, 27, is representing himself in the trial.

