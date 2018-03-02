Opposition to arming teachers builds in state Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Opposition to arming teachers is building at the State Capitol, delaying a vote on comprehensive gun legislation, and prompting Governor Rick Scott to make an appearance at the House and Senate sessions on Thursday.

The Full Senate was scheduled to cast its first votes on comprehensive gun and mental heath legislation, but pulled the bill. Governor Scott said afterward the Legislature must act.

"I don’t believe we should be arming teachers," Governor Scott said. "I believe we have to make sure we have the funding to do superb law enforcement.”

But votes for the package are starting to evaporate. Moderate Republicans want an AR-15 ban, but Conservatives are objecting to raising the age to purchase a rifle to 21.

The Black Caucus is down on the bill.

“We are against guns in school. We want to see an assault weapon ban," said Democratic Senator Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale.

One member, Kimberly Daniels, broke with the caucus.

“The NRA is against this bill. So, I’m going to be for this bill," Daniels said.

If lawmakers can’t work out their differences by a week from Friday, there may be a special session.

While Governor Scott says he does not want to arm teachers, when pressed, he would not say he would veto School Marshall’s if approved by lawmakers.

