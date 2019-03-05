Orange Park man charged with kidnapping arrested in Alabama

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. - An Orange Park man was arrested after a woman claimed he kidnapped her in Jacksonville.

Tee-Henry Wulu Currens, 22, was arrested on Saturday by police in Robertsdale, Alabama. A woman who said she had been kidnapped called police from a gas station, according to a report by WKRG.

Records show Currens was held in the Baldwin County jail on a $50,000 bond. In addition to kidnapping, he was charged with human trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to WKRG, the FBI and authorities in Jacksonville have been contacted to help with the investigation.

