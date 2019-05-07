Orange Park man charged with production of child porn

An Orange Park man was indicted on four counts of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Tuesday.

Michael Glenn Chope, 55, was ordered detained pending trial.

According to court documents, on March 13, detectives from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office met with Chope regarding an investigation into a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to child pornography. Chope confirmed his email address and telephone number were the same ones identified during the investigation and stated he was the only one who used his electronics and computers, federal prosecutors said.

Chope also admitted to viewing and possessing child pornography, including on several devices in his home, according to prosecutors.

Detectives said they seized multiple electronic devices from Chope’s home and analyzed their contents. Detectives said they located numerous images produced by Chope depicting him sexually abusing and exploiting a child.

After the Sheriff’s Office contacted Chope, he fled the state, deputies said. He was captured April 3 in Texas, according to deputies.The Sheriff’s Office praised the U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security and Texas law enforcement agencies, among others, for helping with the arrest.

Prosecutors said Chope was originally charged by federal complaint for a single count of production of child pornography and was later indicted on four counts of production of child pornography that had been created between May 2015 and February 2018.

