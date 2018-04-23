Orange Park man faces 10 counts of possession of child porn

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man was charged Friday with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after Clay County deputies found several videos of child pornography on his home computer.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives served a search warrant on Steven Allen Cawthon Jr. Newport Drive home in February after an IP address downloading pornography was traced to his home. The warrant says detectives found numerous videos of children being sexually exploited on his computer.

According to the warrant, the illegal images were downloaded between October 2017 and February of this year.

Cawthon remains in the Clay County Jail on $250,000 bond.





