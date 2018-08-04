Orange Park man killed in single-vehicle crash on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating what caused a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, David Dalton, 57, of Orange Park, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado north on Heckscher Drive near Houston Avenue at 2:18 a.m. when the pickup crossed over the southbound lane, left the road and hit a pine tree.

Dalton was pronounced dead by responding emergency personnel.

According to the FHP report, it was not known if Dalton had been drinking. The crash was still under investigation.



