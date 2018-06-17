Orange Park man one of four killed in Arkansas train accident

WYNNE, Ark. - Arkansas State Police said an Orange Park man was among four people killed in an auto-train collision in northeast Arkansas.

Police identify the driver of the vehicle as John Miller, 44, of Orange Park. They said he was driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata at the time of the fatal car-train accident Saturday night.

Officials said the crash happened on a private drive in Cross County, Arkansas when a train hit the car as it was attempting to cross the road at a rail crossing.

Three passengers in the vehicle are identified as Joetta Honey, 48, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Nicholas Newton, 30 and Kayanna Newton, 21, both of McCrory, Arkansas. All were killed in the crash.

Police say weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.