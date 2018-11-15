Police: Orange Park homeowner victim of 'swatting'

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park man whose home was stormed by police Thursday morning was the victim of what's called a "swatting" attack, authorities said.

Chief Gary Goble said officers swarmed the Wells Landing Drive home after the Clay County Sheriff's Office got a phone call indicating a suicidal man had shot two people with an AK-47 in the home.

In reality, no shooting had taken place. Once police surrounded the home, they were able to speak with the homeowner who discredited the initial report. Officers who went inside found no one there.

Ultimately, no one was hurt, but things could have turned out much worse.

Goble said it appears the man who lives there was a victim of "swatting," which happens when someone phones in a false report of a crime at another person's home.

