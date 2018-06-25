Orange Park terror suspect to be sentenced Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Orange Park man who pleaded guilty to planning a terror attack in Kansas City, Missouri, will be sentenced in federal court, Monday.

Joshua Ryne Goldberg, 23, faces up to 20 years in a federal medical center. The recommended punishment is eight years. In addition, he faces a $250,000 fine.

Goldberg was arrested at his Orange Park home on charges of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction back in 2015.

In court, Goldberg acknowledged planning the attack on a ceremony honoring those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. He provided a co-conspirator with detailed instructions to produce a bomb for the attack. In reality, that co-conspirator was an FBI informant.

Goldberg also admitted to plotting a terror attack in Australia. The case against Goldberg was put on hold for a while after he was found not competent to stand trial.

That decision was changed last year.

Goldberg is expected to serve his sentence in the same North Carolina medical facility where hehas been staying since a psychiatric evaluation found he was mentally ill.

His sentencing hearing begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.