Jacksonville Toys 'R' Us store to hold big going-out-of-business sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One local Florida Toys 'R' Us store will be holding huge going-out-of-business sales starting as early as Wednesday.

The location in Jacksonville is among 180 the company will be closing after filing for bankruptcy.

Time reports Toys R Us has yet to officially announce the dates of the massive sales, but after a bankruptcy court approved liquidation plans Tuesday, the sales can begin as early as Wednesday and last until April 15.

Here are the Florida stores set to hold going-out-of-business sales:

Jacksonville, 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd.

Tallahassee, 1625 Apalachee Pkwy.

St. Petersburg, 1900 Tyrone Blvd.

Tampa, 3908 West Hillsborough Ave.

Altamonte Spring, 708 West State Rd 436

Boca Raton, 21697 State Road # 7

Port St. Lucie, 10732 SW Village Pkwy.

Royal Palm Beach, 450 South SR 7

Kissimmee, 2601 W.Osceola Parkway

Coral Springs, 6001 West Sample Road

Kissimmee, 3214 N John Young Pkwy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.