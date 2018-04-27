Orange Park woman's Pomeranian loses leg after dog attack

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An 8-year-old Pomeranian named Butter had its leg amputated Thursday after an attack by what's been described as a pit bull terrier earlier this month.

Butter's leg could have been saved, but owner Rosina Taylor said she could not afford the operation. Instead, the dog is currently recovering from the amputation at Clay and Duval Pet Emergency Clinic.

The attack happened April 4 in Orange Park. Taylor said she walked outside that day to find the other dog mauling Butter in her yard and its owner trying to separate the dogs.

"Finally, I took the pit bull by the face and pushed him down," she recalled.

It was at that point that Taylor realized how badly hurt Butter was. The dog's leg was broken and the bone was exposed.

"I just picked him up, ran him out the front door and threw him into a clothes basket in the car and took him to the emergency room," she said.

When she arrived, Taylor was left with two options. She could either pay for a surgery that would have cost between $3,700 and $4,500, or she could pay less than $1,000 for an amputation.

"I couldn't afford to pay for the surgery," she said. "The lady did offer me a little bit of help, but it just wasn't enough."

Out more than $700 in veterinarian bills, Taylor is still fuming about the ordeal. She feels the owner of the other dog should foot the bill for Butter's medical expenses.

"Me and my dog are home minding our business, why should I have to pay anything?" she wondered.

Attempts to reach the other dog's owner Thursday were not successful.

As for Butter, the dog is expected to make a full recovery, but it will take some time for him to get used to having only three legs.

