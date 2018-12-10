Oregon State Police K-9 sniffs out 124 pounds of meth

EUGENE, Ore. - Good boy!

An Oregon State Police K-9 sniffed out 124-pounds of drugs in Oregon.

Police say K-9 "Nero" helped a Oregon State Trooper conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on I-5.

During contact, several factors led to the suspicion of criminal activity, police said.

Nero searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of methamphetamine concealed in several bags in the trunk.

Both people in the vehicle were arrested and lodged in jail.

Police said the total packaged weight of the methamphetamine seized was approximately 124 lbs.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.